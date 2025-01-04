Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Two Set Themselves On Fire As Protests Break Out Against Mishandling Of Toxic Bhopal Gas Leak Waste

A massive protest in Indore against the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, turned tragic after two protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation on Friday. According to the Indore police, two men sustained burn injuries while participating in protests against the incineration of 337 metric tons of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant at a facility in Indore’s Pithampur. The incident occurred in Pithampur, an industrial town near Indore, where the government plans to incinerate 337 metric tons of hazardous waste.