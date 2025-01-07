VIDEO: Earthquake Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicentre

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Nepal, with tremors felt across parts of India, including Bihar, Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim. The quake hit Tibet near the Nepal-China border around 6:35 am today, causing widespread panic. Residents in affected areas rushed out of their homes for safety as the tremors were strongly felt. The seismic event highlights the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to earthquakes, prompting concerns about potential aftershocks. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further updates on the impact are awaited.