Bitan Adhikary, a 40-year-old TCS engineer based in the US, was among the 28 tourists tragically killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Originally from West Bengal, Bitan had recently returned to India with his wife Sohini and their three-year-old son Hridaan for a summer vacation. His untimely death has left the family devastated, as he was the sole provider for his parents.