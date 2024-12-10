Published Dec 10, 2024 at 5:01 PM IST
Bomb Blast Outside Pub in Gurugram's Sector 29
A low-intensity explosion outside a nightclub in Sector 29 early Tuesday morning caused panic among residents when a person allegedly threw two 'sutli bombs'. The incident occurred around 5:15 am, leaving a scooter and the club's signboard damaged. Officials confirmed there were no casualties, and investigations are underway to identify the perpetrator and motives behind the act. The blast has raised safety concerns in the area, prompting increased police vigilance.