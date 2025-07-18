Bomb Threats Shake 40 Bengaluru Schools, Over 40 in Delhi Also Targeted

A series of alarming bomb threats has shaken schools across Bengaluru and Delhi, causing widespread fear. In Bengaluru, 40 private schools—especially in areas like Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri—received threatening emails alleging bombs had been planted on their campuses. Prompt action by Bengaluru City Police and bomb squads led to the evacuation of students and staff. No explosives were discovered, pointing to a likely hoax. Meanwhile, cybercrime teams are actively investigating the source of the threatening emails to track down those responsible for the panic.