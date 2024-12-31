Prashant Kishor Announces Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Irregularities In BPSC Exam

Prashant Kishor, the Chief of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), has declared an indefinite strike to protest against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination process. Kishor has raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency and fairness in the recruitment process, emphasizing that such exams significantly influence the future of countless aspiring candidates. His protest aims to hold the authorities accountable, demanding immediate action to ensure justice for the affected candidates and restore integrity to the examination system. The move underscores Kishor's commitment to championing the rights of students and upholding fairness in public service recruitment.