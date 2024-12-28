VIDEO: Protest Outside Bihar Bhawan Over BPSC Exam Row | Breaking News

Protests in Patna intensified on Friday as civil service aspirants, outraged by the alleged paper leak of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), garnered widespread support. Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, joined the demonstrators, lending political weight to their demands for accountability and transparency. Prominent online educators also rallied behind the aspirants, amplifying their grievances on digital platforms and calling for immediate corrective measures. The issue has sparked widespread outrage, with students demanding a thorough investigation and reforms in examination processes to prevent such incidents in the future. The protests highlight growing frustration with systemic lapses in recruitment procedures, putting the BPSC under intense scrutiny.