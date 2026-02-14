Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Published Feb 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

BREAKING: Mumbai Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Leaving Several Injured

A major scare unfolded in Mumbai when a concrete slab from an under-construction metro station collapsed in the Mulund area. The slab fell onto the road below, hitting moving vehicles and causing panic among commuters

Follow : Google News Icon  