BREAKING: Mumbai Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Leaving Several Injured
Published Feb 14, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
A major scare unfolded in Mumbai when a concrete slab from an under-construction metro station collapsed in the Mulund area. The slab fell onto the road below, hitting moving vehicles and causing panic among commuters