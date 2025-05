Purnam Kumar Shaw, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the International Border last month, was returned to Indian authorities at the Attari check post today.

"BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, held by Pakistan Rangers since April 23, 2025, was handed over to India around 10:30 AM at the Joint Check Post in Attari, Amritsar. The exchange was carried out peacefully and followed established protocols," the BSF said in a statement.