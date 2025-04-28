Kashmir Terror Attack: Border Villages Ready for Potential War as Bunkers Are Cleaned

Kashmir Terror Attack: As tensions escalate along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, particularly following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, border villages are bracing for a potential conflict.

Villagers from areas like Salotri and Karmarha, located close to Pakistani military posts, are busy cleaning and stocking their underground bunkers with essentials such as food, blankets, and beds. These bunkers, used during past conflicts, are now being restored as a precautionary measure.

Known as ‘Modi bunkers,’ these underground shelters were constructed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to shield border residents from cross-border shelling. They have proven life-saving during periods of intense violence.

The government provided both financial and technical aid to establish these shelters in regions like Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, and Kupwara. With tensions mounting, many villagers are now refurbishing the bunkers, which had previously been unused during calmer years.