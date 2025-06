The fire on the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 was mostly under control but not completely doused as of the afternoon of June 11. The ship, positioned 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kerala’s Kannur district, remains stable despite a minor tilt of about 10 to 15 degrees to the port side. As per a government situation report, while the blaze has been contained, the vessel is still afloat and emitting thick smoke.