CDS General Anil Chauhan Slams Pakistan’s Misinformation Campaign on Operation Sindoor

In a landmark address on July 16, 2025, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan issued a powerful message about the future of India's military preparedness. He highlighted the urgent need for self-sufficiency in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS (C-UAS), stressing the importance of reducing dependence on foreign technologies. This video explores how Operation Sindoor exposed the risks tied to imported defense systems, reinforcing India's push for an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defense sector.

General Chauhan's speech serves as both a warning and a strategic blueprint for protecting national sovereignty in an age where drone warfare is reshaping military tactics. He emphasizes the game-changing nature of UAS in modern conflict and why building indigenous capabilities is essential. From revising air defense strategies to accelerating homegrown innovations, this video outlines the critical actions India must take to secure its skies.