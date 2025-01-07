sb.scorecardresearch
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST

VIDEO: Centre Gives Nod To Memorial For Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee

The Modi government on Tuesday gave its nod for a building a memorial of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. In a notification, the BJP -led Central government approved to allot a place for the memorial at Delhi's Rajghat. In a notification issued by the government, it said that the competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the “Rashtriya Smriti” complex — a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India.

