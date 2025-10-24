China Expands Airbase Close To Arunachal Pradesh

China’s latest military expansion near Arunachal Pradesh signals a deliberate escalation in its border posture. The construction of 36 hardened aircraft shelters at Lhunze airbase, just 100 km from Tawang, reflects the PLA Air Force’s (PLAAF) intent to project power directly into India’s eastern sector. Despite diplomatic overtures from New Delhi, Beijing continues to reinforce its forward positions, eroding trust and stability along the Line of Actual Control. The proximity to Tawang—a strategically vital town in Arunachal Pradesh—raises serious concerns about China’s operational readiness and long-term intentions. These shelters are not defensive; they’re built to house combat-ready platforms like J-10C and J-11B fighters, capable of rapid deployment and precision strikes. The PLAAF’s presence here undermines India’s traditional air superiority in the region and compresses response timelines for the Indian Air Force. This expansion is part of a broader pattern of Chinese militarization across the Himalayas, including drone deployments and surveillance upgrades. While India seeks dialogue, China builds for dominance. The message is clear: Beijing isn’t preparing for peace—it’s preparing for persistence. The hardened infrastructure, the location, and the timing all point to a calculated move to challenge India’s strategic depth in Arunachal Pradesh and test its resolve.

