Chinnaswamy Stampede Death: Grieving Mother Demands Justice for Her 20-Year-Old Son

Manoj Kumar, a 20-year-old BBM student from Kunigal in Tumakuru district, was one of the 11 victims who lost their lives in the stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations in Bengaluru. A second-year college student from a modest background, Manoj’s education at a prestigious institution was being financed through loans taken by his father, a pani puri vendor. He had come to Bengaluru to be part of the celebrations but never made it back. His grieving parents believe the tragedy could have been prevented with better crowd management and planning.