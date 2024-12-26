VIDEO: Christian Minorities Attacked in Bangladesh, 17 Houses Torched by Miscreants

On Christmas Eve, the Christian Tripura community in Bandarban's Lama Upazila suffered a heartbreaking tragedy when an arson attack destroyed 17 homes, leaving residents devastated. The incident occurred while community members were attending prayers and festive celebrations, turning a day of joy into one of despair. The attack not only left families homeless but also marred the spirit of Christmas, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by marginalized communities. Efforts are underway to provide aid and support to those affected as they begin the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.