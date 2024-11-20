Maha Dy. CM Urges Citizens To Vote, CM Shinde Calls Everyone To Participate In Festival Of Democracy

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has urged citizens to actively participate in the elections, emphasising the importance of voting as a civic duty and a key to shaping the future of the state. His call to action encourages voters to exercise their democratic rights and contribute to the electoral process. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on all citizens to engage in the "festival of democracy," highlighting the significance of elections as a celebration of democracy and the power of the people’s voices. Both leaders stress the importance of voter turnout for a strong, representative governance.