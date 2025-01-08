VIDEO: It's Mafia Board: CM Yogi Hits Out at WAQF Amid Land Grabbing Incidents Across India

Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami. Speaking at the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Waqf Board - 'Mafia Board' at.