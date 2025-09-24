CMAI Mentor Rahul Mehta Highlights GST 2.0’s Major Impact on Textile Sector

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has praised PM Modi for GST reforms aimed at reducing tax burdens on everyday products. However, CMAI expressed concerns over the proposed 18% GST on garments priced above Rs 2,500, urging that the entire sector be taxed at 5%. CMAI President Santosh Katariya noted that taxing higher-priced garments, including quality and woollen clothing, could harm both the industry and consumers. Rahul Mehta, CMAI mentor, emphasized the potential major impact of GST 2.0 on India’s textile sector, highlighting the need for balanced taxation to protect the industry and buyers alike.