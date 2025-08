A detailed complaint submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit—an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—has been made public. In the letter, Col. Purohit alleges that he was subjected to torture and mistreatment by officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who allegedly tried to force a confession out of him through coercive means.