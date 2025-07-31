Malegaon Verdict: Col Purohit Thanks Army, Says Thankful To Court For Justice

Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit gave an emotional statement after his acquittal by a special NIA court in Mumbai in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which took 17 years of legal battle. The blast, killing six and injuring over 100 during Ramadan, was surrounded by allegations of “saffron terror” and flawed ATS investigations. Purohit praised the armed forces for their unwavering support and said, “I have no words to express my gratitude.” He expressed deep thanks to God and the country, recalling his service to the nation even while on bail. With patriotic zeal, he urged citizens to stay united and work for India’s progress.