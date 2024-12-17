VIDEO: Congress Moves Notice To Oppose 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill In Parliament

The Congress Party has formally opposed the 'One Nation, One Poll' bill in Parliament, expressing strong reservations about the proposal for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In its notice, the party argued that the bill threatens India's federal structure by centralizing electoral processes, potentially weakening the autonomy of states. The Congress also raised concerns about the bill's impact on democratic principles, emphasizing the need for thorough debate and scrutiny before any decision is made. This move sets the stage for a heated parliamentary discussion on the controversial legislation.