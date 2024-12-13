VIDEO: Congress Unveils First List of Candidates, Fields Sandeep Dikshit Against Kejriwal

The Congress party has officially released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, for which dates are yet to be announced. Among the key names is former MP Sandeep Dikshit, who will contest from the New Delhi constituency, a seat once held by his late mother and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. This development marks a significant move as Sandeep Dikshit steps into a politically symbolic contest, aiming to reclaim a constituency that has been dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2013. AAP’s national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat for over a decade, having defeated Sheila Dikshit in the 2013 elections in a historic political battle. The announcement sets the stage for a high-stakes contest in New Delhi, reflecting Congress's attempt to regain its footing in the capital's political landscape while taking on AAP and other major contenders.