VIDEO: Contractor Death Probe: CID Officials Reach Bidar For Investigation

The CID team has officially arrived in Bidar to initiate a detailed investigation into the mysterious death of contractor Sachin Panchal. The inquiry, which commenced today, is being spearheaded by Special Enquiry Division SP Shubhanvita, reflecting the high-priority nature of the case. The investigative team, comprising three senior officials, including DySP Sulaiman Tahsildar, is on the ground and has begun gathering crucial evidence and testimonies. With the focus now on uncovering the truth behind Panchal's death, the CID aims to leave no stone unturned in ensuring a thorough and transparent probe into the matter.