CRPF Jawan’s Emotional Video Appeal After Robbery at Her Tamil Nadu Home

A woman CRPF jawan from Tamil Nadu, currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir, broke down in a viral video after her family home was robbed. She alleged police inaction and delay in filing an FIR. The theft reportedly included 15 to 22 sovereigns of gold, ₹50,000 in cash, and a silk saree kept for her wedding.

Despite reporting the robbery on June 24, the FIR was allegedly delayed for over 24 hours as police cited other duties. The jawan, 32-year-old Kalavathi, took to social media, expressing anguish that even while serving the nation, her family’s plea for justice went unheard.

The video drew sharp public reactions and political backlash, with Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai slamming CM M.K. Stalin’s government over poor policing. Police officials, however, denied any delay, claiming the FIR was registered promptly. The incident has reignited debate on how civil authorities respond to armed forces personnel in distress.