An emotional farewell was held in Jaipur for Lt Col (Retd) Rajveer Singh Chauhan, the courageous pilot who perished in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash on June 15. His wife, Lt Col Deepika Chauhan, dressed in Army uniform, stood by his coffin, offering a heartfelt final goodbye.

Lt Col Deepika led the funeral procession, holding her husband’s photograph close. The tragic crash claimed seven lives as the helicopter was returning from the Kedarnath temple.