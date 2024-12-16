VIDEO: AAP Announces Fourth List Of Candidates, Gives Ticket To PMLA Accused

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, raising eyebrows with one controversial inclusion. Among the names is a candidate currently under investigation for alleged violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This decision has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who have questioned AAP’s candidate selection process and accused the party of compromising on ethics. The controversial candidate’s inclusion has also sparked widespread debate about the standards political parties should uphold while nominating individuals for public office. While AAP has yet to respond to these allegations, this development adds a layer of controversy to the election campaign, challenging the party’s claims of transparency and clean politics.