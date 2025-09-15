Delhi BMW Crash: Why Navjot Singh And Wife Were Taken 19 km Away In An Omni Van

Former Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh died in a tragic road accident after a BMW hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantt metro station. His wife remains critically injured, while the driver is also in serious condition. Shockingly, Navjot and his wife were transported in an Omni van with Porter signage to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 19 km from the crash site, despite closer super speciality hospitals being available. The hospital is reportedly linked to the accused woman driver, raising suspicions of evidence tampering. His wife continues to fight for her life as investigations intensify.