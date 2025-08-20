Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / First Visuals Show Delhi CM Attacker Rekha Gupta Conducting Recce Before Assault
Published Aug 20, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

First Visuals Show Delhi CM Attacker Rekha Gupta Conducting Recce Before Assault

On August 20, 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ event at her Civil Lines residence. The assailant, reportedly in his 30s, approached her under the guise of submitting documents before launching the assault. An official statement from the CM’s Office described it as a “cowardly act” and part of a “well-planned conspiracy.” CCTV footage from the CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence revealed that the attacker had been conducting reconnaissance at least 24 hours prior to the incident, indicating premeditation.

Follow : Google News Icon  