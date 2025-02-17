VIDEO: Delhi railway station stampede: Kumbh train, ticket sale surge behind Delhi stampede?

An announcement for a special train for Maha Kumbh devotees and an unexpected spike in ticket sales to Prayagraj were the causes of the tragic incident, according to an inquiry report into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that killed at least 18 people on Saturday night due to overcrowding. As per the report,railway authorities were issuing approximately 1,500 general tickets every hour for Prayagraj. On Saturday night, the report said that hundreds of passengers were waiting on platform 14 to board a train for Prayagraj, while a large number of travellers also gathered at the adjacent platform 13 to board the Swatantrata Senani Express, which runs from New Delhi to Darbhanga. However, the Swatantrata Senani Express was delayed and rescheduled to depart at midnight, due to which the passengers remained on the platform.