VIDEO: Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi, Stage 3 GRAP Measures Enforced Across NCR

The national capital of India faced severe air pollution on Friday, with a dense layer of smog blanketing the city. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 371 by 4 PM, indicating a hazardous level of pollution. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology warn that the air quality is likely to worsen in the coming days, intensifying health and environmental concerns for residents.