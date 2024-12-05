Devendra Fadnavis: The Comeback Man | Maharashtra New CM

Devendra Fadnavis, the Nagpur-born political mastermind, has made a historic comeback as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 2024, cementing his reputation as a resilient leader. Born on July 22, 1970, into a middle-class family with strong ties to public service, Fadnavis was inspired early by his politically active parents. A gold medalist in law, he began his political career in 1989 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and became Nagpur’s youngest mayor at just 27. His first term as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister in 2014 saw transformative governance, including infrastructure development and initiatives like the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan. Despite facing setbacks after the 2019 political fallout with the Shiv Sena, Fadnavis remained steadfast, proving his leadership during the opposition years. His tireless efforts, including 75 rallies across 36 districts, propelled the BJP-led alliance to a landslide victory with 235 seats in 2024. Known as the "Chanakya of Maharashtra Politics," Fadnavis now faces the challenge of leading a three-party government while meeting the high expectations of the people.