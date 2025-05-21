Why VP Dhankhar Questioned Delay in Probe Into Justice Yashwant Varma Case?

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed serious concerns about the credibility of the Supreme Court’s internal investigation into corruption charges against Justice Yashwant Varma. Despite significant discoveries, including cash and burnt notes found at the judge’s Lutyens’ Delhi residence, no FIR has been registered even after 67 days. Dhankhar described the situation as “extraordinarily painful” and questioned the ongoing silence. A strong critic of the Collegium system, he argues that it weakens parliamentary sovereignty. In 2022, he firmly opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the NJAC Act, calling it a historic overreach. This video examines whether judges have the authority to investigate fellow judges within India’s judiciary system.