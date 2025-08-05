New Dharali Video Shows Aftermath of Uttarkashi Cloudburst and Thick Mud Cover

On August 5, 2025, a catastrophic cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, near Gangotri Dham, causing landslides and flash floods along the Kheer Ganga river. At least four people were killed, and over 50 are feared missing as the floods swept away homes, hotels, and markets. The Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP are conducting urgent rescue missions, with 15 people rescued so far. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called it “deeply painful,” and Home Minister Amit Shah assured all necessary support. This video captures live scenes of devastation and ongoing relief efforts.