Axiom-4 Mission: How Is Diabetes Managed in Microgravity? Project ‘Suite Ride’ Insider Explains

In this Republic TV exclusive, we talk to Dr. Mohammad Fityan, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Burjeel Medical City, who plays a key role in Project Suite Ride a groundbreaking medical experiment aboard the Axiom 4 mission. Dr. Fityan explains how astronauts track blood sugar levels, maintain their health in zero gravity, and what this could mean for millions living with diabetes on Earth.

This isn’t just science fiction, it’s the next frontier of healthcare. Through smart wearable sensors and microgravity trials, Dr. Fityan shares how this mission could revolutionize chronic disease management in deep space. Could these advancements reshape diabetes care in India as well? Catch this insightful discussion only on Republic, where cutting-edge science meets real-world impact.