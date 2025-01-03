VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh-PM Modi's Heartwarming Meet Crushes Hopes Of Urban Naxals | Arnab's View

Diljit Dosanjh’s unexpected meeting with PM Modi has taken the nation by storm, leaving political circles and social media abuzz. Once a prominent face of the Farmers' Protest, Diljit’s warm exchange with the Prime Minister has sparked mixed reactions, with some calling it a "fantastic start to 2025" and others labeling it a betrayal of his earlier stance. The Opposition is in a frenzy, questioning the political messaging behind the meet, while debates erupt over whether artists like Diljit are being unfairly dragged into the nation's political narrative. Arnab Goswami weighs in, calling the encounter a crushing blow to the so-called "Urban Naxals" and their agenda. Is this a sign of changing dynamics in Indian politics? Or is it merely a personal moment being politicized?