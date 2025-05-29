How Dino Morea Responded After Being Questioned in Scam Case?

Dino Morea has landed in the spotlight amid a ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, as he undergoes questioning by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing over alleged financial misconduct and fraudulent contracts tied to the vital cleanup of Mumbai’s flood-prone Mithi River.

On May 27 and 28, 2025, both Dino and his brother Santino were grilled for hours over suspected financial links with arrested middleman Ketan Kadam, with investigators uncovering questionable bank transactions and frequent phone interactions between them. Recently, Morea was seen evading the media covering his face with a mask and steering clear of cameras as he entered the EOW office, attracting intense press coverage.