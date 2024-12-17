VIDEO: DMK, We Call For The 'One Nation, One Poll' Bill To Be Further Discussed In A JPC

The DMK has urged the government to refer the “One Nation, One Poll” bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination and debate. Highlighting concerns over its impact on India’s federal structure and democratic processes, the DMK emphasized the need for a comprehensive review before implementing such a significant electoral reform. The party argued that a rushed decision on the bill could undermine the balance between the central and state governments, potentially altering the essence of India’s democracy. By seeking the involvement of the JPC, the DMK aims to ensure broader consultation and consensus-building on this critical issue.