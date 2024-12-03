sb.scorecardresearch
Published Dec 3, 2024 at 1:46 PM IST

Drugs Smuggling Bid: Police Recover 4Kg Heroin, Three People Arrested

In a major breakthrough, police apprehended three individuals and recovered 4 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan using a drone. Alongside the drugs, a 9mm pistol was also seized, highlighting the seriousness of the operation. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act, and an FIR has been registered. Authorities are intensifying their investigation to uncover the larger smuggling network and identify others involved in the illicit trade. The operation underscores the growing use of drones in cross-border trafficking and the need for heightened surveillance and coordination to curb such activities. This development marks a significant step in dismantling the drug and arms smuggling nexus.

 
 
