DYFI and SFI Stage Protest Against Vice Chancellor at Kerala University

Major drama is unfolding at the University of Kerala this morning as the administrative conflict escalates. Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas has issued a strict directive preventing suspended Registrar K S Anil Kumar from entering the campus. This comes shortly after the University Syndicate reinstated Kumar earlier this week—a decision the VC has openly rejected. Just days earlier, the VC had instructed joint registrars to bypass Kumar and send all documents directly to her, marking an open power struggle. Tensions are expected to rise on campus today. Our correspondent Aswin is reporting live from the university with the latest developments.