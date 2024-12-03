ED Conducts Raid In Haldia, Purba Medinipur In Connection With 'Medical Scam' Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently launched a significant raid in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, as part of its investigation into a massive "medical scam" case. The operation aims to uncover critical evidence, seize illicit assets, and identify key individuals linked to the malpractice. The scam reportedly involves large-scale financial irregularities and fraudulent activities in the medical sector. The ED's actions are expected to bring clarity to the scale of the corruption and pave the way for legal action against those responsible. This high-stakes investigation highlights the agency's commitment to cracking down on financial crimes and ensuring accountability in cases of public