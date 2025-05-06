Is This the End of Pakistan's Terror Regime? Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor Explains

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd.) shares why Pakistan lacks the will to fight and asserts that this time, India’s response will be decisive. In an in-depth podcast on the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, he points out the long-standing oppression faced by Balochistanis and non-Punjabi communities at the hands of the Pakistan Army. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is poised to deliver a crushing defeat to Pakistan. Republic Digital’s Himanshu Shekhar engages Air Marshal Kapoor in a detailed conversation about the IAF’s role and what lies ahead in the war. Watch the full podcast.