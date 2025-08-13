Video: Can EWS Quota Truly Deliver Social Justice?

In this podcast, Anuradha Tiwari examines whether income-based reservation can genuinely achieve social justice. She critiques the political consensus on caste census, noting how it often fuels expanded quotas and vote bank politics rather than real reform. Using UPSC 2024 data, she highlights unequal benefits within reserved categories and argues for a model that blends social and economic criteria. Tiwari calls for a more balanced approach to address both caste-based and income-based disadvantage in modern India.