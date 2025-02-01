sb.scorecardresearch

Published Feb 1, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

Exemptions On Personal Income Tax Raised to Rs 12 lakh, FM's Huge Announcement For Middle Class

In one of the biggest tax relief ever in the history, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a big relief for the common man as it exempted income tax on personal income for upto Rs 12 lakhs per annum. FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces the biggest tax relief for the middle class, says no income tax up to ₹12 lakh. FM Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025 has so far emphasized investment as a key growth driver, focusing on people, the economy, and innovation.

