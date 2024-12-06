Fadnavis' Big Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput Case

As He Embarks on Fresh Term as Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis Speaks Out. Fadnavis' took oath s Maharashtra CM on Dec 5 ending days of speculations. Reports had suggested there was a scuffle between Mahayuti leaders over CM face. In his first comment after taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that the roles of the Mahayuti leaders might have changed but their goals remain the same, which is the betterment of the state. “In the last 2.5 years, we have worked for the development of Maharashtra and from here to we will work for the development of Maharashtra and we will not stop now, the direction and speed are the same, only our roles have changed... We will make decisions for the betterment of Maharashtra. We want to complete the work that we mentioned in our manifesto”, said the BJP leader, soon after taking oath as Maharashtra CM for the third time with NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Sena's Eknath Shinde as his deputies.