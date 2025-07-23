Fake Embassy Involved in Hawala Scams Uncovered in Ghaziabad

In a startling discovery, the Uttar Pradesh STF has dismantled a fake embassy operating out of a rented bungalow in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar. The operation was led by Harsh Vardhan Jain, who impersonated a diplomat representing fictional micronations such as West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, and Lodonia. He used fake diplomatic license plates and doctored photos with global leaders, including PM Modi, to build credibility. Jain is accused of enticing people with fraudulent overseas job opportunities while orchestrating a complex hawala network via shell companies, all under the guise of his false diplomatic identity.