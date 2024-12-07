Farmers Protest Latest News: Farmers Push Back Delhi March, Demands Talks To End Stalemate

The protesting farmers at the Shambhu border have decided to suspend their march to Delhi, citing injuries sustained during a teargas shelling incident amid an alleged security crackdown on Friday. The decision comes as a temporary halt in their ongoing agitation, which has seen mounting tensions between the farmers and authorities. Despite this pause, the farmers have issued a stern warning, threatening to resume their march on Sunday if the central government fails to initiate negotiations to address their demands. The situation remains tense, with both sides under pressure to find a resolution to the impasse. Authorities and protest leaders are being urged to engage in meaningful dialogue to avoid further escalation.