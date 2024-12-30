Published Dec 30, 2024 at 10:44 AM IST
VIDEO: Farmers Call For 'Punjab Bandh' From 7 Am To 4 Am Today, Both Govt & Private Offices Remain Closed
Farmers have announced a 'Punjab Bandh' today, which has garnered widespread support from various groups and organizations. The bandh has led to the closure of both government and private offices across the state. Rail services and road traffic have been suspended, bringing significant disruptions to daily life. The move highlights the growing solidarity with farmers’ ongoing demands and underscores the widespread impact of their protest in Punjab.