Nirmala Sitharaman's Core Team Poses for Group Pic With 'Bahi Khata' Ahead of Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance to present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament. She is set to commence her historic eighth budget presentation at 11 am, with expectations high for potential tax relief. Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the long-used leather briefcase for carrying Budget documents with a traditional 'bahi khata', wrapped in red cloth.