Published Jan 2, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST
VIDEO: Flight Operations Halted In Jammu Due To Dense Fog As Visibility Drops, Ops To Resume After 11 AM
Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi on Thursday as the temperature dipped to 7.6 degrees Celsius. As a result of the reduced visibility, authorities at the Delhi airport said that flight operations were likely to get affected. The runway visibility is between 200 to 500 meters, while the general visibility at the IGI airport dropped to zero at 6 am. Operations to land flights in low visibility conditions are currently underway, Delhi airport further said.